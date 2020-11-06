Montana Votes For Self-Defense by Approving LR-130

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, November 5th, LR-130 passed to ensure that your free exercise of the right to self-defense is protected equally across the whole state. For too long, local anti-gun bureaucrats have refused to recognize your freedom by instituting concealed carry restrictions beyond state law. Time and again, they usurp your rights in their quest to diminish your freedoms. LR-130 was put to the voters to end these constant obstructions.

The opposition, with backing from out-of-state interests, launched a campaign of misinformation. Montanans saw through their rhetoric and rightfully sided in favor of the Second Amendment when they went to the polls.

Congratulations to all the Montanan voters who want consistency in their gun laws whether they are in Billings, Kalispell, Missoula, or anywhere else.

