Rival Arms Chassis System for Remington 700

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Recognized for premium aftermarket handgun and rifle components, Rival Arms expands its offering of drop-in chassis systems with the new R-700 Precision Chassis for Remington 700 rifles.

The R-700 chassis is designed to accept the Remington 700 short-action barreled action. The chassis is CNC-machined from aluminum billet and available in three finishes: Type III hardcoat anodize matte black (Item RA90RM01A), KG GunKote™ FDE (RM90RM01B), and KG GunKote Satin Gray (RA90RM01C).

Like the R-22 chassis developed for the Ruger® 10/22 barreled action (released by Rival Arms earlier this year), the R-700 is designed to accept AR-15 grips and buffer tube style buttstocks. This includes the Rival Arms ST-3X Precision Stock or any AR-15 stock that uses a 1-3/16″ 16 MILSPEC buffer tube. This versatility allows builders to add any buttstock that suites their needs, while also accommodating most A2 pattern pistol grips.

Precision inletting means the R-700 is a drop-in fit for factory Remington 700 short-action barreled actions and aftermarket precision actions. The forend/barrel channel delivers barrel free-float with all factory barrel contours and barrels up to one inch in diameter. Fourteen machined M-LOK® slots allow builders to install a broad range of readily available accessory mounts to adapt the chassis to any mission. The chassis also comes tapped with a sling swivel stud and is ergonomically designed with a scalloped forend for a positive grip when shooting without a rest.

MSRP for the new Rival Arms R-700 chassis is $381.99. The chassis is currently available on rival-arms.com and starting to ship to dealers and distributors nationwide.

About Rival Arms:

Rival Arms brings premium aftermarket firearm components to passionate shooters and handgun enthusiasts. Offering the best in reliability, accuracy, and aesthetic design – Rival Arms parts are built in the USA with materials and coatings held to the strictest of tolerances. Located in Dallas, Texas, Rival Arms is dedicated to bringing precision and style to the world’s leading handgun platforms.