SAAMI Announces Acceptance of Three New Cartridges

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — The Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute, Inc., (SAAMI), the organization at the forefront of promoting firearm safety by creating standards that ensure safety, reliability, and interchangeability of firearms, ammunition, and components, announced the acceptance of new rife cartridges for SAAMI standardization.

Developed by SIG SAUER, the 277 SIG FURY was introduced with a maximum average pressure of 80,000 psi, with a 135-grain bullet traveling at a velocity of 3,000 fps.

Developed by Weatherby, the 6.5 Weatherby Rebated Precision Magnum was introduced with a maximum average pressure of 65,000 psi, with a 140-grain bullet traveling at a velocity of 3,075 fps.

Developed by Olin Winchester, the 6.8 Western was introduced with a maximum average pressure of 65,000 psi, with a 175-grain bullet traveling at a velocity of 2,840 fps.

For additional information on these new cartridge designs and other recently accepted cartridge and chamber designs, visit SAAMI.org.

