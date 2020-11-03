SIG SAUER Academy to Offer Classes in Florida at Volusia County Gun & Hunt Club

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce that Volusia County Gun & Hunt Club in New Smyrna Beach, Florida will be hosting on-location SIG SAUER Academy courses.

Beginning in December 2020 through February 2021 exclusive SIG SAUER Academy course offerings will be taught by the world-renowned SIG SAUER Academy instructors onsite at the Volusia County Gun & Hunt Club. The course offerings are as follows:

Handgun 102: This is step 2 in the SIG SAUER Academy foundational handgun series. Utilizing the principles of training in Handgun 101, this course takes students through the efficient and safe use of a handgun. Working from the holster, performing reloads, clearing stoppages, and correctly manipulating a trigger to maximize accuracy are all thoroughly taught in a relaxed, hands-on environment.

Handgun 103: This intensive one-day class is designed to take your skills to the next level. Handgun 103 builds upon and refines the skill sets previously established in Handgun 102 while also introducing shooters to new drills, cutting edge concepts, and core shooting principles.

Mission: Red Dot: Leave the Iron Age behind. Proven on the battlefield and in competition, there is no longer any debate that a red dot makes for faster, more accurate shots over iron sights. Take your shooting to the next level with the course built specifically around this major advancement in firearm technology and learn to shoot and engage targets with a pistol mounted red dot.

Bullets and Bandages: This course teaches students how to keep themselves and their team members alive and fighting in critical injury situations. Students will master basic lifesaving emergency medical skills using equipment available under field conditions. Training scenarios presented also include basic weapon manipulation and live fire, while simulating high-risk situations. Other topics covered include suppressive fire techniques, evasive action, and preparing wounded team members for evacuation and advanced medical care.

Basic Trauma Management: An 8-hour class designed to provide the end-user with the basic knowledge necessary to "Be the difference" in a life-threatening trauma situation. The student will learn basic human anatomy and physiology, injuries to the various systems of the body and how best to treat them as well as medical kit training, mass casualty principles and 911 communication. The day will end with various hands-on practical applications and rapid patient assessment drills. The time chooses you. Will you be ready?"

To register and review the in-depth course outlines, pre-requisites, and equipment requirements for the SIG SAUER Academy courses at the Volusia County Gun & Hunt Club visit sigsaueracademy.com.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.