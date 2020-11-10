Winchester MATCH .223 Remington 69grain Boat Tail Hollow Point Ammo 20rnds $29.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has in-stock and shipping Winchester MATCH .223 Remington 69grain Boat Tail Hollow Point Ammo in 20 round boxes for $29.99. High-quality match grade ammunition shipping fast.

Winchester MATCH .223 Remington 69 grain Boat Tail Hollow Point Centerfire Rifle Ammunition. For serious rifle competition, trust Match ammunition. Combining proven Winchester technology with proven bullets, the hollow point boat tail design provides the precision match shooters demand, shot after shot. Specifications: Caliber: .223 Remington

Number of Rounds: 20

Bullet Type: Boat Tail Hollow Point (BTHP)

Bullet Weight: 69 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Primer Location: Centerfire Features of Winchester MATCH .223 Remington 69 grain Boat Tail Hollow Point Centerfire Rifle Ammunition: Intended for use in fast twist (1 in7″ to 1 in 9″) barrels

MatchKing BulletProven performance and extreme accuracy on the range Proven Hollow Point Boat Tail DesignSleek profile, large boat tail and small hollow point maximizes long-range accuracy.

