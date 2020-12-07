Blaser Group Acquires German Thermal Optics-Maker Liemke

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- San Antonio, Texas (December 7, 2020) – Blaser Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Liemke Thermal Optics. Headquartered in Bielefeld, Germany, Liemke is the dominant thermal imaging brand in Germany trusted for its performance, reliability, and outstanding customer service.

Delivering high-definition images with fast refresh rates for smooth viewing, Liemke thermal optics will soon be available to hunters and shooters in the United States through Blaser Group. Introductory offerings include the Merlin, Keiler, and Sperber lines. Merlin thermal imaging devices can be clipped directly onto any hunter’s daytime riflescope or be used as a monocular while the Keiler family of products are designed for use as hand-held monoculars. Sperber scopes are multifunctional and can be used as a monocular or as a thermal riflescope.

“We are excited to add this premium brand of well-priced, high-performance thermal optics to our product portfolio,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “Liemke is at the forefront of technology, delivering the precision and performance of German engineering, making it a top choice for hunting, game detection, and nighttime shooting applications.”

Originally developed for military use, thermal imaging technology detects infrared energy emitted as heat and the various temperature differences of everything in view, allowing the observer to see what would otherwise be invisible. All objects, living and manmade, emit infrared energy. Today, thermal optics are especially popular for hunting hogs and predators, and an invaluable tool for low-light observation applications.

For more information, visit: Liemke.com.

About Blaser Group:

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co. and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing. Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.