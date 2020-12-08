U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- B&T, Inc. is proud to announce the United States Air Force has purchased B&T APC9K PRO platforms. These ultra-compact weapon systems are destined for specialized service and close personal protection use within the branch.

“B&T is honored to have our APC9K PRO selected by the United States Air Force. We’re pleased to know that specially trained Airmen will be equipped with the finest equipment available to not only ensure their personal safety during challenging assignments, but contribute to the overall success of their mission,” stated Jon Scott, Vice President of Sales, B&T USA.

The United States Air Force is the second branch of service to purchase APC9K PRO sub compact weapon systems after identifying an operational need for a highly concealable, submachine gun. At less than 15-inches in length, the APC9K is optimized for low visibility carriage and discreet deployment; use in and around vehicles, and within confined spaces — all while delivering unsurpassed accuracy, controllability and ergonomics.

The APC9K

The APC9K utilizes a hydraulic buffer system to drastically reduce felt recoil and muzzle rise and is the most compact version the APC9 PRO line. The platform features functional updates to include dual auto-folding, non-reciprocating and ambidextrous charging handles, improved lower receiver ergonomics that include a side positioned bolt hold open/release, removable M4 compatible grip, and Magpul M-Lok accessory slots located on the forend. Additionally, the APC9K can be equipped to accommodate Glock 9mm magazines, SIG P320 magazines or proprietary B&T magazines, by simply switching the non-serialized lower receiver group.

About B&T USA

B&T USA, is the Florida-based subsidiary of B&T AG SWITZERLAND (formerly known as Brügger and Thomet AG), which was founded in 1991 as a designer and manufacturer of the industry’s most advanced suppressors. Under the leadership of Karl Brügger, B&T has evolved into a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of the most technologically advanced, high performance weapons systems in the world. From the comprehensive APC (Advanced Police Carbine) line, recently adopted by the United States Army, to the new 9mm USW® (Universal Service Weapon) and USW conversion kits; B&T weapon systems are used globally by police, Special Forces, and elite military units. For more information on B&T USA, visit: www.bt-arms.com