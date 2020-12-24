Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make your own deal on the Geissele Automatics Super Duty 16 5.56mm Rifle that with a coupon code at check out you can pick one up for $1970.00. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Geissele Automatics Super Duty 16 5.56mm Rifle The Super Duty Rifle features the latest in weapon technology available exclusively from Geissele Automatics. This 16” rifle chambered in 5.56mm features a Nanoweapon coated Surefire Closed-Tine Warcomp mounted to an in-house 16” Mag Phosphated Cold Hammer Forge, Chrome Lined, 1-7 twist Geissele barrel. Our barrels are precision machined and cold hammer forged utilizing the highest quality materials at our state of the art facility in North Wales, PA. The Super Mid-length gas system and Geissele Super Compact Gas Block (with bomb-proof installation) ensures reliability and optimal performance in extreme conditions and heavy use. Exclusive to the Super Duty 16” Rifle is the brand new SSA-E X with Lighting Bow trigger. This nanocoated, two-stage trigger features a wide-body and bow shape that finds the perfect balance between a classic M4 trigger and a flat body trigger. At the heart of this rifle is the Geissele REBCG (Reliability Enhanced Bolt Carrier Group). This Nanoweapon coated BCG is machined from mil-spec 8620 steel, with a properly torqued and staked, chrome-lined gas key. The Cam Pin is machined from advanced, medical steel known as H13 which is also coated with Nanoweapon for maximum corrosion and wear resistance. The REBCG also features extended upper rails, providing greater stability and dramatically increasing feeding reliability.

