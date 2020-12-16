MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Unveils World-Class DS9 Hybrid Pistols

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Comer, Ga. (December 2020) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, announces today it has absorbed the wide-body, double-stack 1911 pistol line from Freedom Gunworks into the MPA product line up. The first product to be introduced is the world-class DS9 Hybrid Pistol. This model is available in a variety of finishes and configurations. These competition-ready pistols provide incredible accuracy and reliability and come with MPA’s lifetime warranty.

MPA DS9 Hybrid Pistol

All parts of the 9mm DS9 Hybrid Pistol are machined in the USA from Barstock and Billet and include no MIM, castings, or forgings. The components machined by MPA include the full-length steel light rail five-inch frame, slide, MPA 416R stainless bull barrel, stainless steel beavertail/grip safety, stainless steel ambidextrous safety, stainless steel slide stop, firing pin stop, ejector, magwell, and 7075 black anodized aluminum grip.

The DS9 Hybrid Pistol also includes a Koenig hammer, sear, and disconnect, Wolff Springs, custom machined aluminum trigger shoe, a 2 lb. trigger pull, and a true one-piece toolless guide rod. The FGW slide serrations with slide lightening cuts create less reciprocating mass. Each pistol is hand-built, including lapping the slide/frame interface, and comes in a custom MPA single pistol case with one MPA 140mm magazine.

The Accuracy X Multi Sight patented Modular Sight System allows the customer to change back and forth from slide mounted optics to iron sights in minutes. The DS9 Hybrid Pistol is available in either an Iron Sights or Optics Ready configuration. The Iron Sights configuration includes an Accuracy X Sight Base with Kensight Bomar Style Adjustable Rear Sight and Front Sight Blade. The Optics Ready configuration includes an Accuracy X Red Dot Sight Base (customer’s choice) and Front Sight Blade (Co-Witness only available in certain combinations). MSRP is $2,999.00.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

