New NSSF SHOT University Online Suicide Prevention Learning Modules

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — NSSF’s SHOT University Online learning portal offers a new presentation to help firearm owners, retailers and employees better understand the complexities of suicide and suicide prevention.

The suicide prevention modules are the latest addition to SHOT University Online’s lineup of educational presentations for industry companies and their employees. These presentations expand NSSF’s efforts with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help educate the firearm community about mental health and preventing suicide by firearm.

Two suicide prevention education modules cover the following topics:

Understanding suicide, including some of the myths that surround suicide, and raising awareness among owners, employees, and customers about suicide and prevention.

Suicide prevention, including learning about how employees and owners can have brave conversations with customers who are exhibiting concerning behaviors, and

Suicide postvention about what to expect and how to respond if the worst does happen.

Dr. Doreen Marshall, Vice President of Mission Engagement for AFSP, serves as a subject-matter expert on suicide and prevention. Dr. Marshall discusses warning signs, risk factors and how to have a brave conversation with someone you believe is struggling, among other topics.

AFSP estimates that 54 percent of Americans have been affected by suicide. Dr. Marshall notes that the material covered in the modules can help business professionals not only in their roles at work but in their personal lives as well. Recognizing that suicide accounts for 60 percent of all firearm-related deaths, NSSF partnered with AFSP several years ago to work cooperatively to deliver educational resources to industry and the gun-owning community to help reduce that number.

“These new e-learning modules expand NSSF’s considerable efforts to help reduce the rate of suicide by firearm,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. “Whether it’s a customer, co-worker, or family member, you may be able to help save a life by learning more about suicide and prevention. We encourage industry members to take advantage of this educational resource, and we thank our partner, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, for helping NSSF develop this valuable tool.”

Learn more about the SHOT University Online suicide prevention module here.

SHOT University Online is available free of charge to NSSF members. If you are not a member, please consider joining your fellow colleagues in support of your trade association. Learn more and join today by vising NSSF’s Membership Page or by calling 203-426-1320.

Firearm retailers, shooting ranges and other industry businesses can also access the AFSP-NSSF Suicide Prevention Toolkit that offers educational materials for staff and customers.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org