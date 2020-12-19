Ohio No Duty to Retreat Legislation Heads to the Governor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Ohio Legislature passed legislation that was amended to include No Duty to Retreat, Senate Bill 175. This important self-defense measure now heads to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine for his signature. Please contact Governor DeWine and ask him to sign Senate Bill 175 into law.

Senate Bill 175 strengthens Ohio’s self-defense laws by stating that individuals have no duty to retreat from a place that they are lawfully present before using force in defense of themselves or others. Previously, the law only applied to residences and vehicles, however, this measure expands that to allow for law-abiding gun owners to be able to defend themselves without being required to retreat from any place they are allowed to be.

Again, please contact Governor Mike DeWine and ask that he SIGN No Duty to Retreat legislation, Senate Bill 175.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org