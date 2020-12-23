Wilson Combat Announces Major Facility Expansion ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wilson Combat is pleased to announce a major facility expansion for 2021 to meet the future firearms and accessory needs of our valued customers.

This 16,000 square foot facility expansion will increase facility size and headcount by approximately 20%. This new space is destined to house new automated machining and grinding centers to enhance parts production, increase overall quality, and improve delivery times.

Wilson Combat currently has 93,000 sq. feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space for our 200+ dedicated team members to serve you from in Berryville, Arkansas.

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.