USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has 100 count packs of Winchester 9mm Unprimed Brass Casings for $21.99 each, while they last.

Winchester brass is prized by reloaders for its quality and consistency. This is a bag of 100 pieces of unprimed finished 9mm Winchester brass. Unprimed brass allows you to select your favorite primer to build your custom reload with. Features: Caliber: 9mm

Case: new, unprimed brass cases

Bag of 100 A trusted name for over 150 years, Winchester is synonymous with quality and reliability. They have gained this reputation by building their brand on the foundation of integrity, hard work, and customer satisfaction. These traits help them to pursue innovative ammunition, shotguns, and accessories that their customers want. With customers ranging from hunters, competitive shooters, law enforcement, and military, Winchester ammunition has the right ammunition for you.

