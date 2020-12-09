Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has new inventory on the hard to find Zastava Arms ZPAP85 AK Pistol in 5.56 with a Top Rail and thirty round magazine for $1,099.99.

Zastava Arms has a few decades of experience building millions of AK-47 pattern rifles and the new ZPAP85 AK Pistol really shows it. Imported through Zastava Arms USA, the new ZPAP AK-47 is built on a stamped 1.5mm receiver with a bulged trunnion for rigidity. The attention to detail on the new ZPAP M85 is superb from the properly set rivets to the deep blue finish that blends beautifully with the dark walnut forearm and synthetic pistol grip—all of which are US made parts for 922R compliance. The polished Nickel Molly steel bolt carrier and double stack bolt provide a stark contrast with the rest of the gun that really set it apart from the rest of the market in terms of aesthetic. However, aesthetic is not usually what most people look for when purchasing a Kalashnikov for their collection and the ZPAP M85 Pistol exudes function over form. It features a bolt hold open notch in the safety selector for locking the bolt open without a mag and even comes with a bolt hold open capable magazine, making reloads much faster. The hinged dust cover allows quick access to the internals like the heat treated fire control group and features Krinkov style sights on top as well as a picatinny rail segment for optics. The Zastava USA ZPAP85 Pistol chambered in 5.56 NATO will make a fine addition to any level of collector while still providing the performance expected from a high quality AK at the range. Features: Chambered in 5.56×45 NATO

Bulged trunnion with 1.5mm receiver

10” cold hammer forged barrel

Booster muzzle device

Forged barrel trunnion

Stamped steel receiver

Deep blue finish

Polished Nickel Moly steel bolt carrier

Krinkov style hinged dust cover and sights

Picatinny top rail

Rear picatinny rail

SBA3 with buffer tube

Synthetic pistol grip (922R)

Hardwood forearm (922R)

30 round bolt hold open magazine (2 922R parts)

Bolt hold open notch safety selector

Weight: 6.6 lbs The Zastava Arms M85 ZPAP features a 10” cold hammer forged barrel, forged barrel trunnion, and a thread protector. While this Serbian built 5.56 AK pistol comes in a compact form factor the rear picatinny rail and features an SBA3 pistol brace and buffer tube setup. Finding a high quality, reliable, long lasting AK-47 just got easier with Zastava Arms USA’s newest addition to the firearms industry.

