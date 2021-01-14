1791 Summit Kicks Off Monday, Watch It Live! ~ VIDEO

Lake Charles, LA – -(AmmoLand.com)- With no SHOT Show this year, Legally Armed America will live-stream SHOT Show-themed video content beginning Monday, January 18th 2021. The ‘1791 Summit’ will showcase new-for-2021 products and brands while delivering an inside look at the shooting industry to gun enthusiasts.

Paul Glasco, host of the 1791 Summit and President of Legally Armed America, asks, “Are you ready for a live range day? Kicking off Monday, we'll have live demos of some of the industry's top brands straight from our gun range. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday join us for our virtual booth experience with a variety of exciting products and companies.”

1791 Summit Range Day kicks off January 18th, 2021!

“Our live-streamed, three-day event is an alternative to the in-person experience our fans are used to seeing from us when we attend Range Day and SHOT Show,” says Glasco. Each segment of the 1791 Summit is free to watch and can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. During the Virtual Booth segments, “our partners will answer questions LIVE from you, the viewers,” Glasco added.

Watch the 1791 Summit as it live-streams on the Legally Armed America YouTube channel. If you miss the live stream, you can find replays on Ammoland.com.

The 1791 Summit is offering a chance for participants to win a custom Windham Weaponry .308 rifle featuring the Legally Armed America logo. Additional prizes will be awarded from Mission First Tactical, Strike Industries, and more. Click here to learn more about the giveaway. No purchase is necessary.

1791 Summit

Daniel Defense

Dirty Bore

Ford Motor Company

G2 Research

Kris Paronto

LBX Tactical

Legion Targets

Max Michel

Mission First Tactical

Predator Silencers

Pyramyd Air

Rock Island Armory

Spartan Armor

Strike Industries

Windham Weaponry

For more information about the 1791 Summit, please visit www.1791summit.com or contact Laura Evans, Director of Marketing, at [email protected]

About Legally Armed America and Paul Glasco:

Legally Armed America engages more than one million viewers every month through their television show on FOX 29 in Louisiana and Texas, their 220,000+ subscribers on YouTube, exclusive website, and social media outlets. The only Sunday daytime show that rates higher than Legally Armed America is NFL on FOX 29. Hosted by Paul Glasco, Legally Armed America focuses on guns, gear, techniques, and safety. Glasco is a certified instructor in several firearms and safety disciplines and proudly films Legally Armed America in Louisiana and Texas.