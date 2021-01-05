5.11 Tactical Covert Vest for Concealed Carry – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I guess like everyone else, I’m always on the lookout for methods to keep my weapons concealed which is what prompted me to consider ordering the 5.11 Covert Vest. At first glance I thought it was a straight cut bland-looking vest but which would suffice for the purpose that it was designed for.

It is advertised as a semi bulky, plain-looking vest. It is purposely designed like this so as not to draw any attention. It is not a tight fighting vest by design. Upon putting it on though and looking in the mirror I thought dang, this is a decent-looking vest. In fact, I’ve worn it to Church, around town, and on our anniversary dinner tonight.

But since I didn’t get it to be cool but to conceal my pistol, let’s cover those attributes. While wearing the 5.11 Covert Vest my pistols are inconspicuous whether I carry them in a holster on my waist, with an IWB holster, in the Velcro‘d chest pocket or stuck in my belt.

5.11 Tactical Covert Vest

With the loose-fitting vest the pistols on my waist are all readily available. As everyone reading this article well knows, this is a big deal. Or why carry a pistol if you can’t get to it in a hot second when things go South?

The vest also has a left-sided chest pocket that is closed with Velcro. This pocket works great for carrying small pistols the size of a Bersa Thunder .380 or smaller. The pocket is designed in such a way that you can easily slip your hand into the pocket for fast access. I really like this pocket.

On the left side above the above-described pocket is a zippered small pocket. Then on the bottom are large zipper pockets on each side. These two pockets are lined and warm your hands in chilly weather.

Now for the real test. I strapped a 1911 on my right side and looked in the mirror. Looked fine. No bulge. Might as well go for the gusto. Now I put a Glock IWB on my left side. Still not noticeable. How about the top pocket? Next the right lower pocket. Wow, still inconspicuous. Ok, one more in back in the waistband. Wow, five pistols and still well concealed. Any more and people would notice because with that much weight my pants would fall down around my ankles and pistols would go bouncing across the floor. I could have put one more in the back under my waistband so I think it is safe to say unless you plan to be in an all-out shoot-out, then the 5.11 Covert Vest should keep you concealed. Check em out.

The 5.11 Covert Vest has an MSRP or $84.99 and is offered in three colors, black, moss, or navy blue.

SPECS:

An ideal choice for Air Marshalls or CCW users, the 5.11 Covert Vest was engineered to provide superior tactical utility and wearability while remaining inconspicuous.

Covert appearance

Water and wind-resistant

Zippered pass-through pockets for quick sidearm access

100% Polyester bonded softshell

Ready Pocket on chest for storing documents or a phone

Tricot-lined handwarmer pockets

Bartacking at key stress points

TacTec compatible





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”