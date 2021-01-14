Aero Precision to Relocate to Lakewood, Washington

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Aero Precision is excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement for a new facility located in Lakewood, WA, home of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). The 268,000 sq/ft facility is located within the Lakewood Industrial Park.

“We are very excited to be working with the City of Lakewood on our relocation,” said Scott Dover, CEO and Founder. “The city representatives have been extremely welcoming, and we foresee Lakewood as the long-term home for Aero Precision as we continue to position ourselves as a top tier manufacturing facility in the State of Washington.” “The substantial growth our business has achieved over the past several years has tested the limits of our current facilities. This move will allow a full company consolidation, bringing all Aero Precision operations under one roof. Expanding our footprint is important for the continued growth of our company and will allow us to create efficiencies that will benefit our customers and employees alike.”

Aero Precision currently employs a workforce of over 800 employees, including a very diverse population of minority, women and veterans. Relocating to Lakewood will allow us to further our goals of diversity and inclusion by recruiting from the surrounding community and JBLM. As Lakewood’s largest private employer, Aero Precision will also have a significant impact on the city’s economic vitality.

The relocation will be a phased approach beginning in February with the goal of having all business functions in the new Lakewood facility by end of year 2021.

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision was founded in 1994 in Gig Harbor, WA. The company originally began in the Aerospace industry and currently operates as a leading firearms parts and components manufacturer. Aero’s innovative products and manufacturing practices have resulted in a desirable, made in the USA line of products that are highly respected by recreational, sport and professional users alike.