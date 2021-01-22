Browning Unveils New Maxus II Wicked Wing Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The new Browning Maxus II Wicked Wing autoloading shotgun will be available with a “new” Vintage Tan camouflage finish. This retro camo pattern makes this shotgun stand out — until it disappears into the marsh. Wicked Wing model shotguns also include a number of unique features, most notably is the Cerakote Burnt Bronze camo finish on the receiver and Burnt Bronze finish on the barrel.

Browning Maxus II Wicked Wing

The fast cycling and proven reliable Power Drive Gas System admirably cycles a wide variety of loads while minimizing the felt recoil the shooter experiences. On the subject of recoil, a new SoftFlex cheek pad and new Inflex recoil pad have also been added to improve shooting comfort and control. The new stock can be trimmed for a shorter length of pull or increased with the included spacers. Shims are included to adjust cast and drop at comb. Rubber over-molding on the stock and new forearm improve grip in all conditions. A new screw-on style forearm cap makes disassembly easy. To learn more about the features and specs, as well access to downloadable hi-res images please visit:

Maxus II Wicked Wing in Vintage Tan

Features:

Retro Vintage Tan camo pattern Cerakote Burnt Bronze camo receiver finish, Burnt Bronze barrel finish New SoftFlex Cheek Pad New oversize bolt release and bolt handle New composite stock can be trimmed and is shim adjustable for cast, drop, and length of pull New rubber grip over-molding New screw-on magazine cap New trigger guard is ramped for easier loading Nickel Teflon Coating on the bolt, bolt slide, shell carrier, bolt release, and bolt Lightweight magazine tube Chrome chamber and bore Fiber-optic front sight and ivory mid-bead Three extended Invector-Plus Goose Band choke tubes included (F, M, IC) ABS hard case included



