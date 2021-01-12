New York Division of Criminal Justice Services Approves SIG SAUER Academy

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has approved the SIG SAUER Academy Semi-Automatic Pistol Instructor Course for their Armed Guard Instructors. The New York DCJS is a statewide multi-function support agency.

“SIG SAUER Academy provides the finest firearms and tactics training available worldwide, and we are proud to have our curriculum recognized by the New York DCJS. Our team of world class instructors have a broad range of backgrounds with the unique ability to deliver the best training experience to support the agencies programming,” began Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales.

SIG SAUER Academy Semi-Automatic Pistol Instructor Course offers effective teaching methods in the practical application and use of a pistol. The course covers the teaching of marksmanship fundamentals, coaching techniques, practical application drills, and developing courses of fire. The curriculum provides a solid foundation for a civilian based pistol training program.

“SIG SAUER is honored to have this opportunity to partner with the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services and support their mission to enhance public safety by providing resources and services,” concluded Taylor.

To learn more about SIG SAUER Academy and review the in-depth course outlines visit sigsaueracademy.com.

