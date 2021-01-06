Shoot Like A Girl Releases 2020 Annual Report

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Shoot Like A Girl has released its annual report for the 2020 calendar year, announcing a full tour schedule, impressive attendance numbers and impactful results in spite of current events. Shoot Like A Girl was proud to, once again, host an extremely diverse group of women in age, ethnicity, political point of view and economic level at mobile range events last year. The mobile range traveled over 20,000 miles to conduct 22 events as part of the 2020 Coast to Coast Tour, and more than 2,701 women (and some men) were introduced to the shooting sports in 2020. The full report is available online.

“Upon reflection, there is one word that describes the experience of Shoot Like A Girl in 2020, Gratitude,” said Karen Butler, Founder and President of Shoot Like A Girl, in a letter to corporate partners. “Alongside and with the support of our partners, the team faced the challenges of COVID, and we were able to successfully complete our 2020 Coast to Coast Tour. When you look at the data in this report, you will find we continued the trends of previous years—we grew the number of women who participate in shooting sports, but moreover, we empowered women and their families with confidence.”

Empowering More Women

The Shoot Like A Girl experience is truly unique, giving women the opportunity to shoot a pistol, rifle and bow in a safe, controlled environment with the guidance of female NRA-certified instructors and archery coaches. In 2020, the tour included stops at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, conservation events and corporate events—with several events having lines out the door and record numbers of attendees.

In the spring, Shoot Like A Girl’s tour was interrupted momentarily by COVID-19; however, Shoot Like A Girl adapted by utilizing technology and social media platforms to educate followers and stay connected with its audience. After the President announced the “Re-open America Guidance,” Shoot Like A Girl implemented new operating procedures to abide by the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines and began traveling again to reach more women.

Continuing the Momentum

Looking ahead to 2021, Shoot Like A Girl is anticipating continued momentum from the previous year. The recently announced Home of the Brave Tour will begin in early February, and a full list of all tour dates is available online.

About Shoot Like A Girl

As a leader in the industry, Shoot Like A Girl is committed to growing the number of women who participate in the shooting sports by empowering them with confidence. The Shoot Like A Girl trailer, with a state-of-the-art firearm simulator, travels to cities all across the United States, hosting an interactive experience that gives attendees an opportunity to shoot pistols, rifles and bows in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere.