USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has in-stock and shipping SK Long Range Match .22 Long Rifle 40 grain Lead Round Nose Brass Cased Rimfire Ammunition 50 rounds for $17.49 with FREE shipping.

SK Long Range Match .22 Long Rifle 40 grain Lead Round Nose Brass Cased Rimfire Ammunition Long Range Match was developed for demanding .22 LR enthusiasts routinely acquiring targets out to 100 yards and beyond. It is purpose-built for todays long range rimfire shooting disciplines ever-increasing in popularity, such as PRC, tactical rimfire, long range silhouette and more. SK Long Range delivers accurate, high-quality rounds that reliably feed through your competitive target rifle. Centerfire competition shooters will also find SK Long Range Match the ideal training companion to prepare with .22 platforms similar to their big bore configuration. Whether youre actively competing in todays popular long range rimfire sports or connecting with LR targets from the firing line at your local club, instill the confidence you deserve with new SK Long Range Match. Specifications for SK Long Range Match .22 Long Rifle 40 grain Lead Round Nose Brass Cased Rimfire Ammunition:

Caliber: .22 Long Rifle

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Type: Lead Round Nose (LRN)

Bullet Weight: 40 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 1099 ft/s

Primer Location: Rimfire

Muzzle Energy: 107 ft-lbs

