Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has in-stock and shipping the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Sub Compact 8 round Handgun in 9mm with a Thumb Safety for $449.99. Limit 1 Per Household.

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Sub Compact Handgun The Smith & Wesson Shield took the concealed carry market by storm in its original form. Five years later, S&W took the real-world feedback generated by over one million Shield sales and produced the Shield 2.0. Shield 2.0 offers professional grade build quality and all the features of the larger M&P 2.0 series pistols, but in a slim, single stack format the size of your hand. The Shield 2.0 shoots like a bigger gun than it is, yet conceals effortlessly and weighs just 18.8 ounces unloaded. Features White painted three-dot sights

Integrated Crimson Trace 5mW peak Class 3R red laser

New aggressive grip texture

Manual thumb safety

Front cocking serrations

Armornite corrosion resistant finish

Extremely thin and lightweight for all-day concealability in comfort

18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim

Improved striker fired trigger for a smooth, consistent pull every shot

Backed by the Smith & Wesson Lifetime Service Policy This subcompact pistol comes with one flat floorplate magazine holding seven rounds of 9mm, and one magazine with an extended floorplate for additional grip length and one more round of ammo, giving you 8+1 rounds of 9mm in a package just 6.1” long. A manual thumb safety located on the left side of the frame adds another protective measure when reholstering or storing the Shield. The S&W Shield 2.0’s stainless steel barrel and slide are finished in Armornite for excellent corrosion protection. Front slide serrations make the 2.0 visually distinct from previous Shields. The striker fired trigger design provides the same consistent trigger pull for every shot fired. The 2.0’s trigger features a smoother pull, a crisper break, and a more tactile and audible reset when compared to the original Shield. The 2.0 also has a rougher grip texturing that feels a bit like medium grit sandpaper. Not harsh enough to tear up hands, but effective to keep the Shield from twisting around when fired. The slide is topped with drift adjustable, stainless steel three-dot sights with white dots for quick acquisition.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!