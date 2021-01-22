Springfield Armory Model 2020 Waypoint Rifle Receives On Target Magazine’s Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce that the Model 2020 Waypoint bolt-action rifle has received the 2020 Editor’s Choice Award for Best In Class Bolt Action Hunting Rifle from On Target magazine.

“The magazine’s annual awards are reserved for the best of the best new products that demonstrate outstanding technical achievement and/or represent an extraordinary value for the money,” says Ben Battles, editor of On Target. “Among the current crop of precision, lightweight hunting rifles, the new Springfield Armory Waypoint 2020 raised the bar the highest within our performance, feature-set and value qualifications, easily earning it a 2020 On Target Editor’s Choice Award,” Battles continued.

Dave Bahde, the author who tested the Model 2020 Waypoint for On Target, praised its rich host of features and the rifle’s impressive value.

“This rifle has many features you expect to see on rifles at twice the price — namely the carbon stock, carbon wrapped barrel, fluted bolt, stainless steel action — all built to very tight tolerances,” Bahde writes, saying he ordered a 2020 Waypoint in 6.5 PRC for himself. “Accuracy is excellent and you’re left feeling like you bought a $5,000 custom precision rifle for $2,399.”

The Model 2020 Waypoint is the result of years of intensive engineering, testing, and evaluation, combined with premium-grade components usually found on rifles costing thousands of dollars more. Proudly made in the USA, the Model 2020 Waypoint is built to deliver the accuracy and performance you should demand from a custom grade rifle.

“We are very proud that the new Model 2020 Waypoint has been chosen to receive this honor from On Target,” says Steve Kramer, Springfield Armory Vice President of Marketing. “A lot of work and planning went into making this rifle a reality. We are very proud to see that work, and the excellent firearm it produced, recognized in this way.”

The Model 2020’s design takes advantage of the most advanced manufacturing methods to hold the incredibly tight tolerances noted by Bahde. The rifle also strikes a critical balance between lightweight and durability through the use of a 100% carbon fiber stock and an available carbon fiber-sleeved barrel.

To learn more about the Model 2020 Waypoint, visit https://www.spr-ar.com/r/4502.

