Timney Triggers Announces New Alpha Glock Competition Trigger

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Timney Triggers, the oldest and largest trigger manufacturer in the world, also the leader of the aftermarket and OEM trigger industry, announced today their next chapter for the 75-year-old iconic brand – The Timney Alpha Competition Series of triggers for handguns.

Timney Alpha Competition Trigger

First, in the Alpha Series line-up is a replacement trigger for the Glock Generation 3 and 4 pistols. With a factory pull weight of 3 pounds, the Timney Alpha Competition trigger answers the long call for a trigger that has the same feel and performance that matches the reliability of the Glock system by providing an improved trigger design that does not sacrifice any part of the Glock

reliability.

Keeping up with Timney’s honored commitment to listening to their customers, the trigger can be installed easily with no gunsmith needed. With an MSRP of $164.99, Timney delivers at very

competitive price point.

The Timney Alpha Competition Series for Glock is backed by the legendary Timney No Hassle, Lifetime Warranty, and is being originally offered in a curved trigger shoe model.

The new Alpha Competition Series of triggers is Timney’s latest overnight success – 75 years in the making. Timney Triggers is dedicated to ensuring their customers a lifetime of hassle-free shooting enjoyment. It is evident in the last step of the manufacturing process when each trigger is hand-assembled, tested, and calibrated for the specific rifle model it is intended for before it’s delivered to their customer’s door. Timney Triggers is proud to offer a lifetime warranty on all their products and each trigger is proudly Made in the USA.

About Timney Triggers

