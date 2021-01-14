Virginia Citizens Defense League Statement on Lobby Day 2021, January 18th 2021

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Some have wondered if Lobby Day would be canceled or changed due to the events at the U.S. Capitol back on January 6, 2021. The answer is no.

Lobby Day is on track for this Monday, January 18. Lobby Day in 2021 is like all our other previous Lobby Days – we are peacefully lobbying to protect our rights, we are not protesting anything. There are times and places for protests, but Lobby Day is not one of them.

We cannot cancel our events every time the rumor mill starts talking about possible problems caused by provocateurs. If we did, we would have no more events and no voice in the fight to protect the right to keep and bear arms. Gun grabbers would make sure there would always be some “threat” to shut down our events.

Right on queue, there are reports that all 50 states could have armed protesters over the election, with some potentially creating violence at their capitols. Luckily for us, we aren't protesting, the Capitol has closed anyway, and we are just driving through.

I'm sure you remember all the threats that were supposedly going to happen at last year's Lobby Day. We were told by various sources that Antifa, white supremacists, the government, and anarchists, we're all planning to disrupt the event with violence. We were told by various pundits that we were being put into a cage to be slaughtered, like buffalos herded to a cliff. The Governor declared a state of emergency, banned guns on Capitol Square, caged in the Capitol Square and required screening of all individuals entering the cage, brought in loads of police from across the state, and even had a “no fly zone” over Richmond.

Many called for Virginia Citizens Defense League to cancel that Lobby Day due to the potential for violence.

We didn't cancel. Gun owners showed up in huge numbers – over 50,000 attended. Lobby Day went off without a hitch, with so many telling me that was one of the best events they had ever been to. The patriotism and camaraderie that day was wonderful and the magnitude of the event shook up the General Assembly and helped VCDL kill most of the gun-control bills, including bans on semi-automatic rifles. The gun-control bills that passed were greatly watered down.

Could something potentially happen? Sure. That's always true. But liberty and freedom are worth the risk. There should be plenty of police to deal with anyone committing an act of violence.

Here are some key points about the Virginia Citizens Defense League Lobby Day 2021:

VCDL is peacefully lobbying the General Assembly to protect our gun rights. We are not protesting anything that day

the General Assembly to protect our gun rights. We are not protesting anything that day Vehicles should be clearly marked in support of our gun rights. Awards going to best decked-out vehicles

VCDL has a hotline to the Virginia State Police, Richmond Police, and Capitol Police, should we need to contact each other, just like in the past. VCDL has a great working relationship with law enforcement and we expect they will be every bit as professional this year as they were last year

VCDL will have a command center to help coordinate the caravans, live stream speakers and information to your smartphones, and provide electronic maps showing the current location of the caravans so that you can merge in as they pass your location

FRS, GMRS, and HAM radio frequencies will be announced for communication between vehicles in the caravans. HAMs will be helping us to automatically track the sub-caravans, too. (HUGE response from HAMs when the call went out for help with Lobby Day!)

If you have a dashcam, leave it on to document the trip

Be a citizen journalist. When Lobby Day is over send us your best photos and/or videos. We will use some of them to create an electronic photo-album on Lobby Day 2021

While we encourage everyone to stay in the caravan, if you decide to walk around Richmond: 1) don't block sidewalks or streets and 2) If you see anything untoward going on, get out of the area. Best not to go to any events in the area on Sunday, either.

Green Top has run out of flags and other items and they were stocked, and restocked, heavily! They will be restocked again later today, thanks to Tom Gee, who is driving the items down from Fredericksburg to Ashland. Green Top will now have magnets and stickers, as well as more signs and flags. Be sure to get your Lobby Day items for your vehicle soon – there are stores across the state that are distributing them. Locations and information is here.

2. Exact location for the Hampton main-caravan starting point

The Hampton main-caravan is going to start at Parking Lot “D” of the Hampton Coliseum at 11:30 AM on January 18, 2021.

Hampton Coliseum parking lot “D” is a dirt parking lot on the left side of Convention Center Blvd. as you approach the Coliseum. Geographic location is 37°02'17.4″N 76°22'35.6″W. The PLUS Code, which is unique to Google Maps, for that lot is 2JQF+79 Hampton, Virginia. Lot “D” is marked in orange above.

About Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL):

Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL). VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is a fundamental human right.

For more information, visit: www.vcdl.org.