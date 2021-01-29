Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Get while you can. Optics Planet has 50 round brick of Winchester USA HANDGUN FORGED 9mm Luger 115 grain ammo in-stock and shipping FREE for $34.99. That is $0.699 each a round. Do we even have to say it? This will S_ _ _ _ O _ _. (fill in the blanks)

Winchester USA HANDGUN FORGED 9mm Luger 115 grain Ammo USA Forged is 100-percent safe for use on any range, and with any properly chambered modern firearm. Winchester offers USA Forged in 20-round, 50-round and 150-round boxes. Built with clean-burning powder for less barrel fouling and non-corrosive primers for long storage life and reliable ignition, USA Forged is value priced, making it ideal for high-volume range sessions and plinking, and for anyone looking to save on the costs of shooting. Specifications for Winchester USA HANDGUN FORGED 9mm Luger 115 grain Full Metal Jacket Steel Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition – 50 Rounds: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Steel

Primer Location: Centerfire The steel cases are also easy to pick up when the shooting is done by simply using a magnet to collect them from the ground.

