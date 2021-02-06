U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester is now offering the widely popular 6.8 Special Purpose Cartridge (SPC) in two new loads that are sure to provide ideal performance in the field and on the range. The 6.8 SPC is a modern, highly versatile cartridge that is preferred for its terminal performance on close to midrange big-game animals such as deer and hogs.

The Winchester Deer Season XP 115-grain Extreme Point load features a streamlined ballistic profile for flat trajectory and energy retention. It also boasts a large-diameter polymer tip for accelerated expansion and maximum impact trauma, an alloyed lead core for massive energy transfer, and a tapered jacket to give lethal penetration on both deer and hogs.

The USA Ready 6.8 SPC is loaded with a 115-grain open-tip bullet that is engineered for accuracy with an aerodynamic profile, flat base and thin-walled jacket. As with all USA Ready target ammunition, the new 6.8 SPC version is built with a match grade primer for shot-to-shot consistency. USA Ready ammunition is also lot controlled, and specific ballistics information for each lot is available online at Winchester.com/USAREADYINFO.

Find new Winchester Deer Season XP and USA Ready 6.8 SPC rifle ammunition in 20-round boxes at a retailer or dealer near you.

