Aero Precision Introduces the EPC-9 (Enhanced Pistol Caliber PCC)

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The EPC, or Enhanced Pistol Caliber, is designed to change the landscape of the PCC market. Engineered from the ground up, this product line was built on the foundation of superior American quality and precision manufacturing you have come to expect from all Aero Precision parts and components.

The EPC is compatible with Glock magazines and features a flared magwell, integrated trigger guard, threaded bolt catch, and patented last round bolt hold open functionality. The platform is designed with a minimal amount of proprietary parts, giving complete power and control to the builder. Standard compatibility with AR15 and many AR9 parts gives you the freedom to build exactly to your specific needs.

Do I need a gas block and gas tube for my EPC?

No, the Aero Precision EPC operates on a straight blowback system and does not require a gas block and gas tube as traditionally found in other AR15s.

Is my EPC-9 compatible with AR-9 parts from other manufacturers?

It depends, we recommend using all Aero Precision parts in your EPC to avoid potential compatibility issues, but the EPC is compatible with a variety of different parts.

What calibers can my EPC-9 receiver set accept?

The EPC-9 receivers are compatible with 9mm and 40S&W.

What magazines are compatible with the EPC-9 lower receivers?

The EPC-9 Lower Receiver is compatible with standard frame GLOCK G17/G19 pattern magazines.

What handguards are compatible with the EPC-9?

The EPC-9 accepts most AR15 barrel nut/handguard combos that are compatible with milspec upper receivers.

Will the EPC-9 accept 10mm/45 parts?

No, the EPC-9 is caliber specific and is only compatible with 9mm/40 parts and components. 10mm/45 parts and components will be launching in the future.

What does EPC stand for?

EPC stands for Enhanced Pistol Caliber.

Can I shoot my EPC suppressed?

Yes, you can, so long as your suppressor is rated for the caliber you intend to shoot, and you do not use a Nielsen Device/booster assembly as the EPC uses a fixed barrel.

What is the recommended buffer weight for the EPC?

7.7oz

How does the EPC function?

The EPC utilizes a direct blowback system, which directly uses the kinetic energy generated from the discharge of the cartridge, to push the bolt back and cycle the action.

What is a last round bolt hold open?

A last round bolt hold open, a feature built into the EPC upper receiver, allows the bolt to be locked open on an empty magazine.

What makes Aero Precision’s EPC lower parts kits special?

Aside from not including parts already installed on the lower receiver, each EPC lower parts kit that includes a fire control group, utilizes hardened trigger pins to meet the high demands of blowback AR platforms.

What muzzle devices will work on my EPC 9mm barrel?

The larger bore diameter of the 9mm requires a 9mm specific muzzle device that allows proper clearance for the projectile. You will also need to ensure the muzzle device is the appropriate thread pitch for your specific 9mm barrel (all Aero Precision 9mm barrels use 1/2×28 threads).

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision was founded in 1994 in Gig Harbor, WA. The company originally began in the Aerospace industry and currently operates as a leading firearms parts and components manufacturer. Aero’s innovative products and manufacturing practices have resulted in a desirable, made in the USA line of products that are highly respected by recreational, sport and professional users alike.