Apex Releases New Enhanced Slide Release for CZ P-10 C, F & S Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is now shipping the new Enhanced Slide Release for the CZ P-10 C, F and S model pistols. A shorter version of its Extended Slide Release, this new version is ideal for concealed carry users and competition shooters alike.

The Apex Enhanced Slide Release for the CZ P-10 features wider, more ergonomic thumb paddles and is designed specifically for easier manipulation of the slide release.

The Apex Enhanced Slide Release is CNC machined from steel and black Melonite finished for enhanced durability and reliability. It is available for purchase now at ApexTactical.com, as well as from several dealers and online retailers.

Features and Specifications:

For CZ P-10 C, F and S models

Aids in Faster, Easier Activation/Deactivation of Slide Release

Black Melonite Finish

Direct Drop-In Replacement

Apex Part #: 116-126

MSRP: $79.95

Easy to Install

Additional Apex upgrades for the CZ P-10 include the previously released Extended Slide Release with its longer ergonomic thumb paddles geared towards shooting competitors and those with smaller hands. Apex also offers an Extended Mag Release for the new reversible factory release design. For the earlier offered ambidextrous mag release models, Apex has a Tactical Mag Release, one for Right Handed and one for Left Handed shooters, as well as a Competition Mag Release for either Right Handed shooters or Left Handed.

