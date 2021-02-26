Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptic.com has a good price on the Bushnell Elite Tactical II SMRS 1-6.5×24 ILL CQ BDC Riflescope, model ET71624 for $649.99 with FREE shipping. You Save $650.00 off MSRP. Looking for the same savings but bigger optics check this link for more options.

The Bushnell SMRS 1-6.5×24 Riflescope is designed to offer superior performance at close and intermediate ranges. The riflescope’s lenses feature Bushnell’s exclusive EXO Barrier Protection that repels oil, water, dirt, and other debris. The ThrowHammer throw lever allows the shooter to quickly adjust magnification level but also folds down removing the risk of it catching on equipment during critical moments. Features of the Bushnell 1-6.5×24 Rifle

EXO Barrier Protection

ThrowHammer Folding Throw Lever

Argon Purged Fog-Proofing

Illuminated Reticle

Exposed Turrets

Specifications

Item Condition New

Scope Weight: 22.4 oz

Scope Length: 10.2″

Magnification Range: 1-6.5x

Scope Objective Diameter: 24mm

Scope Tube Size / Mount: 30mm

Turret Adjustment (Click Value): .1 MIL

Elevation Turret Details: 29 MIL

Windage Turret Details: 29 MIL

Parallax Adjustment: Fixed 100 Yards

Reticle Position: Second Focal Plane

Reticle Details: Illuminated CQ Reticle

Field of View: 107 ft – 17 ft @ 100 yds

Eye Relief: 4″

Illuminated Reticle: Yes

Scope Finish: Black

Scope Turret Rotation: Counter Clockwise (CCW) The Bushnell SMRS 1-6.5×24 features the illuminated Close Quarters Ballistic Drop Compensation (CQ BDC) reticle and exposed MIL based turrets.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!