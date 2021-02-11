Daily Deal: SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sight ONLY $119.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Primary Arms has a great deal on SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sights for only $119.99! This deal only lasts while inventory is in stock, so be sure to act fast!

The SIG Sauer Romeo-MSR Red Dot Sight is highly versatile and compatible with a wide variety of firearms including the MSR, carbines, shotguns, and even air rifles. It is a fully sealed design made from aluminum making this an extremely durable option for any use case. The protected emitter projects a 2 MOA red dot for quick and precise shooting. The top-mounted rotary dial allows you to quickly switch between 10 different brightness settings and 2-night vision settings. The battery compartment is also located in the rotary knob for easy access and runs for about 20,000 hours on a CR1632 battery. The lenses are fully coated for optimal light transmission and clarity and like most red dots has unlimited eye relief and zero parallax. Additionally, it comes with see-through flip-up lens covers for added protection during storage. Another bonus of this red dot optic is that it comes with a skeletonized lightweight riser mount set for an absolute co-witness with iron sights.

Features:

2 MOA red dot sight

Aluminum housing

High performance coated lenses

Unlimited eye relief

Zero parallax

Top-mounted rotary knob

10 brightness settings

2-night vision

Top-mounted battery compartment – CR1632

20,000 hours of runtime

IPX-7 waterproof and fog proof

Includes lightweight absolute co-witness mount

Includes see-through lens covers

Sig Sauer is a world-renowned firearms manufacturer with a rich history of innovation and design leadership. No other firearms manufacturer is so highly regarded and so universally respected for the quality, reliability, and safety of its products. Since 1864 they have expanded their product line to include suppressors, optics, ammo, and airguns to provide customers with a greater range of firearms and equipment.

The SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sight is well-reviewed:

Sig Sauer Romeo MSR 2MOA Red Dot Deal Sale Cart Check 02/11/2021:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!