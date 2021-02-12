Gear Deals: Streamlight TLR RM2 Rail Mounted Gun Lights $139.98

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Botach has a great deal on the new Streamlight TLR RM2 Rail Mounted Gun Lights with Remote Pressure Switch for only $139.98! This is a great option for a rifle or large format pistol that needs a light. This deal includes the remote pressure switch that can be placed on the rail of a firearm and allows easy activation of the light. Check out our recent review of this light here.

Streamlight TLR RM2 Rail Mounted Gun Lights Shopping Cart 2/12/2021:

1000 Lumen Low Profile Long Gun Lighting System with Remote Pressure Switch

The TLR RM 2 features independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches to provide the security of knowing you’ll always have light. Packaged as a kit offering everything you need to mount to your long gun.

1,000 lumens; 200 m beam; runs 1.5 hours; 3 hours on strobe

Features independently operating push-button switch or remote pressure switch

Remote pressure switch exits at 90° providing improved wire routing option while preserving rail space

Safe off feature prevents accidental activation; saves batteries

Engineered optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Securely attaches to long guns with MIL Standard 1913 Rails

Packaged as a kit offering everything you need to mount to your long gun (remote pressure switch kit, key kit)

Powered by two CR123A lithium batteries (included)

IPX7; waterproof to 1m for 30 minutes

4.55” (11.55 cm); 4.55 oz. (129.0 g)

Specifications

High Lumens 1,000

Run Time 1.50 hours

Beam Distance 200 meters

Max Candela 10,000

Battery Type CR123A Lithium

Battery Quantity 2

Length 4.55 inches (11.56 centimeters)

Weight 4.55 ounces (128.99 grams)

Colors Black

