HELIX 6 Precision – Shooting Tips for Cold Weather

Helix 6 Precision builds carbon fiber rifle barrels with a proprietary manufacturing process. When the weather gets nasty, carbon fiber barrels can help keep you on target.

Helix 6 Precision's carbon fiber rifle barrels have a near-zero coefficient of thermal expansion. What does that mean for the shooter? It means that these barrels are not affected by cold or heat, so they'll shoot the same regardless of the ambient temperature.

Cold Weather Shooting Tips

Winter presents several challenges to the shooter. Temperature extremes negatively affect performance. Understanding and preparing for the extremes is the key to good shooting when the mercury drops.

Cold often affects ammunition performance. Low temperatures cause lower chamber pressures, which translates into slower velocities and, ultimately a lower point of impact. Some ammunition is better in the cold than others, so it’s important to test! Ballistic data collected in the summer must be validated in cold weather shooting conditions. Handloaders have the advantage of avoiding temperature-sensitive powders during load development, but it’s still important to double-check your ballistic D.O.P.E for winter shooting.

Valuable tools for cold weather ammo testing include a chronograph, weather meter and a ballistic calculator. Accurate data for velocity and environmental conditions are critical for computing trajectories.

Cold weather shooting also requires warmer gear-gloves and jackets. Keeping warm is not only more enjoyable; it’s also a big factor in top performance at the range. Remember to take time for dry firing before sending rounds downrange. ‘Warming up’ is essential in any competition and especially in the winter.

Carbon fiber barrels are lighter and stronger than traditional barrels and built for extreme conditions.

Our barrels are proudly 100% made in the USA.

Helix 6 Precision began with the goal of producing carbon fiber barrels. Bad experiences and dissatisfaction with the industry's carbon fiber barrels led them to seek out innovative engineers in carbon fiber design and fabrications.

The company uses premium materials and cutting edge manufacturing technology to produce carbon fiber barrels. 100% Made in USA.

