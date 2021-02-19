POMA Announces New ﻿Corporate Relations Director

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) is pleased to announce Shannon Young as their new Corporate Relations Director.

Young has been charged with serving current Corporate Partners and establishing new relationships and identifying ways to help POMA Corporate Partners get the most out of being members.

Being an avid outdoorsman who has a passion for assisting people and helping brands achieve their desired goals, Shannon has made a career of tying his passions with his work.

Young brings 30 years of professional and field experience to the position. Young’s vast experience includes sales, marketing, branding, television and video production/entertainment, digital marketing, and content creation. He has worked with brands of every size within the hunting and fishing industries.

“Membership value is crucial to our organization, and Shannon brings a wealth of industry experience. Shannon’s extensive background in building corporate partnerships and relationship building in the outdoor industry is one of a kind,” said Thomas MacAulay, POMA’s Executive Director. “He will maximize POMA’s Corporate Partner (CP) benefits and create a clear communication line that will instill more value for POMA’s CPs. We are blessed to have him as part of our team.” Young added, “I’ve known of and respected POMA for many years, and I know firsthand the immense value outdoor industry content creators help create. Therefore, I consider it an honor to be asked to fill this role and be a part of helping POMA Members and Corporate Partners work together to create win/win situations. I love this industry, but more importantly, the relationships that I have within it are incredibly valuable to me as a professional, and by nature, I am connector and relationship builder.”

About Professional Outdoor Media Association(POMA)

POMA’s mission is to foster excellence in communications at all levels, help members build their businesses, connect media and industry, promote fair and honest communication of the traditional outdoor sports and conservation stories, and mentor the next generation of traditional outdoor sports communicators. For more information visit www.professionaloutdoormedia.org.