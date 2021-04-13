Aero Precision EPC-9 Threaded Upper Receiver w/LRBHO Anodized Black (BLEM) $108.74

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Aero Precision has in stock and shipping BLEMS of their EPC-9 Threaded Upper Receiver with the LRBHO in Anodized Black for $107.74! That is 25% OFF the MSRP. This will sell out. Aero Precision’s rifles are amongst some of the finest ARs and building components on the market.

EPC-9 – Threaded Upper Receiver w/ LRBHO – Anodized Black (BLEM) The EPC-9 upper receiver is the perfect addition to any AR9 build. Including a last round bolt hold open mechanism and compatible with most standard AR15 barrel nut and handguard combinations this upper receiver will help take your pistol caliber build to the next level.

Features: Last round bolt hold open mechanism

Accepts most AR15 compatible barrel nuts and handguards

Dimple above threads to allow for proper handguard timing

Standard AR15 takedown/pivot pin lug pattern

Machined from custom forged 7075-T6 aluminum

Laser engraved T-marks Includes: Upper Receiver

Pre-installed last round bolt hold open assembly This product is blemished. Blemishes may include: Plating inconsistencies

Pits

Scratches

Dents

Flaws in finish Our blemished products are fully functional, they just didn’t meet our high standards. They are a great product at a discounted price for someone who doesn’t mind a slight imperfection. We do not accept returns on blemished products.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!