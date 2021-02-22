Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has in stock and shipping a new configuration in 300 BLK. The Radical Firearms 300 BLK Pistol comes with MHR, M-LOK rail, and with an SBA3 brace in an 8.5″ package for $704.00.

Radical Firearms 300 BLK Pistol The Radical Firearms 300 BLK Pistol has been upgraded for 2019 with the popular SB-Tactical SBA3 5 position adjustable pistol brace. This arm brace is extremely durable and rigid with plenty of adjustment for different arm lengths and features a QD sling swivel slot for carrying or added stability when shooting off hand. It also allows for a proper cheek weld giving you a variety of ways to shoot your AR pistol. This model comes with an 8.5” barrel machined from 4140 Chrome Moly steel with a Melonite finish and the 1:8 twist rate is a good middle ground for shooting lightweight supersonic bullets and heavier subsonic bullets, if you plan on running suppressed. The pistol length gas system is necessary to reliably cycle this cartridge and the M4 feed ramps help to feed each round into the chamber. The Radical Firearms .300 Blackout pistol paired with the SBA3 stabilizing brace make this gun extremely fun at the range. Features: 8.5” barrel chambered in .300 AAC BLK

Machined from 4140 steel with Melonite finish

Heavy barrel profile

1:8 twist rate

Pistol length gas system

.750” low profile gas block

A2 flash hider

Forged 7075-T6 aluminum receivers

Type III anodized

7” MHR free float handguard

M-LOK compatible

Mil-Spec parts kit

Ambidextrous safety and billet magazine button

Billet extended bolt catch

Mission First Tactical Ergo pistol grip

SBA3 pistol arm brace This 300 Blackout pistol features an upper and lower receiver forged out of 7075-T6 aluminum and a type III anodized finish for added durability and corrosion resistance. Even though is a larger caliber than typical AR-15’s, it uses all the same components allowing you to customize the pistol with your favorite aftermarket parts. However, it does come with an ambidextrous safety selector, Mission First Tactical Ergo pistol grip, and a billet machined magazine button. Also included is the Radical Firearms 7” MHR M-LOK handguard. This handguard comes with a few features of its own like an extremely durable barrel nut that free floats the barrel for better accuracy and indexes with the upper receiver to prevent it from rotating loose. It features lightening cuts to reduce weight and a continuous picatinny top rail for iron sights and other accessories. The M-LOK slots allow you to quickly add lights, grips, and the integrated rails at the muzzle end off more durable attachment points for more critical components. Radical Firearms offers law enforcement grade hardware. Crafted with quality materials and covered by their lifetime warranty, Radical Firearms is an outstanding choice for any budget.

