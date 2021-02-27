Real Avid Lets You Clean Your Kalash Like a Gun Boss

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Over the past few years, a new breed of firearms owners has emerged. It is difficult to pinpoint an exact time, whether it was when the AR or AK-platform rifles were introduced or with the advent of the polymer frame pistols. But, this new breed of owners are highly motivated to learn all of the finer points of how their weapons operate AND to be able to perform many of the tasks previously left to gunsmiths, themselves.

Gun Boss AK47

With that demand for knowledge came a demand for better, higher quality, and easier tools with which to DIY their firearms. That is where the folks at REAL AVID came into the picture. They tapped into the knowledge and experience of professional gunsmiths, armorers, and builders across the world, adding to the mix of law enforcement and military personnel to produce professional-grade products for you and me.

All of their equipment/tools are designed and tested in their laboratories and on the range before they are produced for the public. That is why we consider REAL AVID products among the best that can be obtained ….. anywhere. And NO, we are not paid for our opinions. We just believe that their tools are well built, easy to use, and priced right.

With the above being said, we decided to take a look at their Gun Boss for the AK47 platforms. Now, everyone has an excess of gun cleaning tools. Cleaning rods of all sizes and lengths, patches of every size, and enough brushes/jags to swab an army arsenal. But, very few of us have a single kit that is designed specifically for the AK47 which is small enough to easily fit into your range bag.

The Gun Boss AK47 is just such a kit. If you take another look at the picture at the head of this review you will see what we mean.

The components of the kit include:

Compact, weatherproof, zippered case with a ballistic nylon shell. Gas tube mop 6 Threaded steel rods with durable E-coating and swivel tip, which form a 28.5” rod. 9-Function compact AK47 scraper Bolt and piston brush Cleaning patches AK47 drift pin punch with gas port scraper tip. 7.62mm bore brush Nylon slotted tip Chamber brush which is threaded on both ends T-Handle for cleaning rod Bore lluminator / safety flag Gas tube nylon brush

A chamber brush, carbon scraper, gas tube brush & mop help to clean more than the bore and keep your bolt cycling reliably. No annoying loose parts, as every component is smartly organized and held securely in place. Combine all of these components in the convenient carrying case and you have a complete package for the range or in the field.

The kit is priced right with an MSRP of $29.99. If you have an AK-platform rifle, you should consider picking up one of these kits… you won’t regret it.

The Clarys:

Jim is a retired USAF Scientist and a combat veteran from the Vietnam era. Mary is a retired NICU nurse who shot F-Class competition before injuring her back. Between them, they have over 100 years of experience in hunting and shooting. They have published over 800 articles and reviews, many of which can be read on AmmoLand News.