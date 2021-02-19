SIG Custom Works Collaborates with Max Michel to Develop the P320MAX

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to announce the continued expansion of the SIG Custom Works series of pistols with the introduction of the P320MAX. The SIG Custom Works P320MAX has been concepted and designed with Team SIG Captain Max Michel and is optimized for Carry Optics competition.

“The is a highly anticipated SIG Custom Works release because it incorporates the extensive Carry Optics competition experience of Team SIG Captain Max Michel into both its function and design,” began Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The P320MAX is a high-performance pistol built with the exclusive TXG grip module that infuses tungsten into the polymer material providing the weight of steel with the flex of polymer. Additionally, for the first time in a SIG Custom Works build, we have incorporated a factory-installed red dot optic using Max’s competition optic, the ROMEO3MAX, making this pistol a great choice for the competitive shooter, or anyone looking to take their game to the next level.”

The SIG SAUER P320MAX is a 9mm striker-fired pistol, built around the TXG tungsten-infused heavy XFULL grip module with a flat skeletonized trigger. The SIG Custom Works P320MAX features a completely redesigned slide with custom wrap-around serrations for ideal side and top manipulation and is fit with a 5” match grade bull barrel, one-piece stainless steel guide rod, and both a 14lb. and 12lb. 1911-style recoil spring, allowing for an easily customized shooting experience. The pistol comes standard with a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics 6MOA ROMEO3MAX, and (4) 21-round steel magazines.

The SIG SAUER ROMEO3MAX is an open reflex sight featuring a 30mm wide, round lens design for superior field-of-view, a special red-notch filter for vivid red dot and unrivaled optical clarity, available with a 3 or 6 MOA dot size for rapid target engagement, twelve illumination intensity levels, MOTAC activation, and up to 20,000 hours of runtime.

“From the first time I held the P320 I knew it was a game-changer, and it has been an incredible experience to work with the SIG product team to provide input in the development of the P320XFIVE LEGION which led to the creation of the P320MAX,” added Team SIG Captain Max Michel. “The P320MAX provides the perfect performance pistol setup beginning with the TXG grip module which softens the recoil and stabilizes the dot so you can get on target faster. The newly designed upper adds functionality for better pistol manipulation during competition, provides a direct mount for the ROMEO3MAX, and looks great with the wrap-around serrations. I can’t wait to begin my 2021 competition season using the P320MAX.”

SIG Custom Works P320MAX Specs:

Overall length: 8.5 inches

Overall height: 6.8 inches

Overall width: 1.6 inches

Barrel length: 5 inches

Weight (w/magazine): 43.5 oz.

SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO3MAX Specs:

Overall length: 2.1 inches

Overall height: 1.4 inches

Overall width: 1.3 inches

Dot Size: 6 MOA

Battery: CR2032

Weight: 1.5 oz.

The SIG Custom Works P320MAX is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG Custom Works P320MAX or watch the product video with Phil Strader and Max Michel, visit sigsauer.com.

The SIG Custom Works series of pistols includes theP320MAX, P320 AXG Scorpion, and the limited edition Nightmare and Equinox classic pistols.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.