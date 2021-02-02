Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has 50 round boxes of Sig Sauer Elite 9mm Luger 115 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Ammo in-stock and shipping for $67.49 with FREE shipping. That is $1.34 each a round.

Sig Sauer Elite V-Crown 9mm Luger 115 grain Ammo SIG Sauer V-Crown Elite Performance ammunition is an impressive cartridge that is built from the ground up to be a ultra-reliable and accurate defensive cartridge. Using only the finest components combined with SIG Sauer’s exacting standards and modern manufacturing processes ensure that shooters have the very best they have to offer. The V-Crown Bullet offers incredible performance with reliable feeding and massive expansion for an impressive wound channel. The casing is nickel-plated brass for enhanced lubricity and improved feeding and extraction with a greatly reduced corrosion. Specifications for Sig Sauer Elite V-Crown 9mm Luger 115 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Bullet Type: Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP)

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 1185 ft/s

Package Type: Box

Primer Location: Centerfire

Muzzle Energy: 359 ft-lbs When you need the best for your defensive needs you need SIG Sauer V-Crown Elite Performance ammunition.

