Streamlight Launches TLR-10 Rail-Mounted Tactical Light

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-10, a 1,000-lumen, full-frame weapon-mounted tactical light with an integrated red aiming laser. Lightweight and compact, the light offers ergonomic rear switch options with either a low or high position to match users’ shooting style.

The new TLR-10 laser/light combination features a fast rail clamp for repeatability on a wide range of full-size weapons.

“The TLR-10 was designed with brightness, an extensive range, and solid peripheral coverage in mind, while also featuring a red aiming laser for long-range targeting,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The light also features an ambidextrous on/off rear switch with low and high positions to suit user preference. And it fits a wide variety of handguns, making it ideal for first responder and tactical applications.”

Powered by two (2) 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries, the TLR-10 features three modes: Laser only, LED only, and LED/Laser. The light provides 1,000 lumens and 10,000 candelas over a 200-meter beam distance. The run time is 1.5 hours for LED only or LED/Laser; in laser-only mode, the run time is 60 hours. The strobe offers 3 continuous hours of run time.

Weighing just 4.62 ounces and measuring 3.87 inches long, the TLR-10 includes a key kit to securely fit the light to a broad range of weapons. The light features a one-handed, snap-on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching it, and a “Safe off” feature, locking it to prevent accidental activation.

The body and facecap are constructed from durable 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish. With impact-resistant construction, the new model has an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation.

The TLR-10 is packaged as the TLR-10 FLEX that includes a High switch mounted on the light, plus an included Low switch. The light has an MSRP of $385.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

