Thyrm VariArcs Helmet Accessories In The Wild

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Thyrm VariArc is beginning to appear more and more frequently “in the wild”. That’s a testament to its utility as a helmet accessory and usefulness in a wide range of tasks and applications.

The VariArc is a helmet light mount with 360 rotation. First introduced in October 2019, the light mount has become increasingly ubiquitous in several career fields. It’s seen, survived, and proven itself during law enforcement responses to civil unrest, on military operations in various places, and across the spectrum of first responder activities.

The VariArc is intended to provide a variety of task light options. It can be indexed forward for direct illumination, down for a bounce light effect, up for umbrella/canopy applications…whatever is needed. Keep it locked in forward, or twist and unlock to rotate it through 8 additional index points for administrative use.

Thyrm, a part of the HMW Tactical Alliance, says of the VariArc, “The locking teeth are biased to the forward position, keeping your light aligned for the most critical uses, but with a firm twist, the VariArc mount unlocks and rotates…Its small footprint and low-profile keep things tidy and the Picatinny Rail allows for maximum compatibility with visible and IR lights..”

The Thyrm VariArc is compatible with standard 1913 Picatinny Rail Lights such as:

Streamlight TLR-1, TLR-VIR, TLR-7, TLR-8, and similar lights

Surefire Scout, X300, XH35, Vampire, XC1/2, and similar lights

INFORCE APL, APLc

Arisaka Side Scout Mount (Picatinny)

Specs and Details

Available for Ops-Core and Team Wendy helmets

Positively locks in the forward index position

Picatinny accessory rail with 3 slots and 4 ridges

Retention holes on both ends for dummy wiring critical gear

Durable, reinforced polymer construction with steel hardware

Compatible with dovetail-style helmet rails

Available in black and flat dark earth (FDE) colors

Fits both tactical helmet and bump helmet options

The VariArc is available via the Thyrm website, at Goon Gear, through SKD Tactical, on Amazon, and numerous other retailers.

About Thrym LLC

THYRM LLC is an American family-owned business led by the belief that innovative, robust products can make users more effective and resilient. Our product design team has more than 40 combined years of experience developing tools for skilled operators in high-risk professions. Additionally, we work with multiple subject matter experts within the products’ field of use to ensure our designs meet user needs.