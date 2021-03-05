5.11 RUSH24 2.0 MULTICAM BACKPACK 37L – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I just got a 5.11 RUSH24 2.0 MULTICAM BACKPACK 37L and it is the coolest backpack that I’ve ever seen. For the first couple of days, every time I looked at it, I found more features. I’m almost nervous to write a Product Review on it. If 5.11 sees it they’ll probably call and blast me for missing 10-20 features.

I should write about it from the angle of using it as a daypack up in the mountains. That was my original intent when I ordered it but upon receiving it, I’ve changed directions. It is going to be my in-town/traveling daypack. I fly somewhere at least once/week or at the least every two weeks year-round. Of course, being a writer, I always lug my laptop around with me. In case I get an assignment and need some pics I always have a handful of thumb drives in my pack.

Then I have any needed medicine, flashlights, a few 1st Aid items and the list goes on and on. I thought that I had found the perfect pack for my daily need’s years ago. But since then the main zipper in starting to fail and that company has quit producing that pack . I was about to panic until I found the 5.11 RUSH24 2.0 MULTICAM BACKPACK 37L. Whew, crisis narrowly averted!

Let’s start on the outside. The sides, and back (even a couple on bottom) are pretty much covered solid with web MOLLE (Which is an acronym for Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment). So if you’re a MOLLE man, you’ll be a happy camper with this pack. To tighten down your load, on each side are compression straps.

I also like that it has contoured straps to make it more comfortable to carry and prevent the straps from slipping outwards. Ok, here’s a pet peeve. It seems that anymore, 90% of the backpacks have waist belts. I don’t need a waist belt except on my backpacking pack. With smaller packs I’m not carrying a heavy load so the waist belt only does two things, and they’re both bad.

Adds cost to the pack. Adds weight to the pack.

Obviously, I love that the 5.11 Rush24 20 Multicam 37L Backpack doesn’t have a waist belt. ps-The shoulder straps also have web MOLLE.

Now for the insides. On top is a fleece-lined pouch for eyewear and media items. In the main pouch is a laptop pouch and three zippered pouches, two of which are mesh covered. Near the top of the pack on the backside are two small opposing zippered pockets each with two compartments in them.

Below the above two compartments is a CCW compartment. It has a pull strap on top and with a good jerk you can pop the Velcro loose and open the compartment to allow access to your pistol. It is a rather large pouch and I was able to put two full-size pistols in it with them in their holsters (Not that you would want to carry two).

On the outside of the CCW pouch is another large pouch, not quite as large as the mother compartment which has seven pouches. Two of which could hold an AR magazine and two which have a strap to hold their contents in place. There is one larger zippered pouch and a few loops to hold writing pens.

Oh, and on the flat spot against your back it unzips to unveil a hydration compartment. 5.11 also offers a full line of utility and purpose-built pouches to attach to any of the RUSH 2.0 packs.

I’m sure that there is more but I’m out of ink! The MSRP on the 5.11 RUSH24 2.0 MULTICAM 37L BACKPACK is $169.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Main Compartment – 20″ H x 12.5″ L x 8″

Front pocket – 12.5” x 11” x 2”

Hydration pocket -17” x 12.5”

Total Capacity – 2275 cubic inches / 37 liters

Weight – 3.84 lbs

Fits up to a 15″ laptop

5.11’s signature Center Line™ design

Front lower pocket with internal slip and zippered pockets, admin org

Dual top zippered pockets with 6×1 name tape and internal pockets

Built from high strength, water-repellant Cordura® 1000D

External front and side web MOLLE with 3×3 loop

Fleece lined eyewear/media pocket

Dual external side zippered pockets

Padded laptop sleeve and dual mesh pockets in main compartment

Hidden CCW compartment with loop panel

Rear hydration compartment

Contoured yoke shoulder strap system with web MOLLE

Bottom panel web gear loops

Compatible with 5.11® Tier System





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”