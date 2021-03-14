Century Arms Update on the AP5 9mm MP5 Clone ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Late last year, Century arms unveiled their AP5 – a 9mm roller-delayed pistol bearing more than a passing resemblance to the HK MP5. Built in Turkey on Heckler and Koch machinery, many shooters were hoping that the days of affordable MP5s were back again – until they saw the street price.

While Century wasn’t able to discuss price at the POMA event, street prices for the pseudo-sub-gun AP5 have been just south of $3,000 making the gun just a hundred bucks short of genuine HK SP5 pistol. This undoubtedly makes the gun a tough sell for most shooters. This isn’t to say the Turkish MP5 clones aren’t high-quality, quite the opposite. Most roller-delayed enthusiasts have reported that previously-imported guns from MKE were nearly as nice as genuine HK guns and that the little 9mm guns ship with plenty of desirable features.

Features like a paddle magazine-release, traditional diopter drum and post iron sights, two magazines and an included Picatinny claw mount for optics. But again, that price point could very well sink this ship before it sails. That said, Century also reported that there is no MSRP at the moment and that prices should be coming down once all the election-fueled panic-buying settles down and as production ramps up.

AP5 Trigger Time

After firing roughly 75 rounds through two variants of the Century AP5, I was impressed with the fit and finish. The gun feels and handles like an MP5 clone, and doesn’t look like Century skimped on the build quality or cut any corners in its construction. the safety feels positive, the welds look clean and the gun is totally reliable. In a word, the gun is an MP5.

Personally, I’m happy that more options are hitting the MP5 market. Before PTR introduced their PTR-9, the only options were Turkish imports, high-end custom guns, and used HK guns. And while the AP5 might not be at the most attractive price point right now, hopefully, the gun’s price will drop to make it a very competitive option for shooters in need of a roller-delayed gun that won’t break the bank.

That said, if you’re looking for an MP5 clone and the AP5 is your only option, it’s not a bad one. And provided you don’t intend on keeping it as an investment, you won’t be disappointed in it.

