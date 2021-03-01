Helix 6 Precision Introduces New Carbon Fiber Wrapped Barrels

Helix 6 Carbon Fiber Barrels
Helix 6 Precision announced new carbon fiber barrels. IMG Helix 6 Precision
U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- At Helix 6 Precision, we build the world’s finest carbon fiber rifle barrels using only premium materials. Creating a match grade barrel involves much more than just wrapping carbon fiber around a steel core. Our proprietary carbon fiber layup design dampens barrel harmonics for outstanding accuracy. We’re always pushing the limits of innovation, quality, and design. As a result, Helix 6 Precision barrels are lighter, stronger, and faster cooling than anything else available on the market. Our barrels are proudly 100% made in the USA.
In the heart of every Helix 6 Precision barrel is a match-grade 416R stainless steel core-an an advanced, corrosion-resistant steel alloy-ideal for making precision rifle barrels. Each barrel is hand-lapped, improving accuracy while minimizing fouling. We build barrels with extremely tight tolerances, and each one must pass a rigorous inspection before leaving our facilities.
Choose from one of the many popular long-range calibers from .224 to .338. Self-installation is easy using a pre-fit Savage or Ruger Precision Rifle barrel while carbon fiber barrel blanks are ready to chamber and fit by your gunsmith professional for any rifle system. If you need a one-off custom barrel in any caliber, twist, or contour, Helix 6 Precision makes them, too. If you can dream it, Helix 6 can build it.

 

Helix 6 Precision barrels are available in the following configurations:
    • Carbon Fiber Barrel Blanks:
      • .224, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 7oz
      • .243, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 5oz
      • .264, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 4oz
      • .284, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 3oz
      • .308, length 26″ – 1:10 twist, 3lbs 2oz
      • .338, length 28″ – 1:9.5 twist, 3lbs 13oz
    • Ruger Precision Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24)
      • 6mm Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 12oz
      • 6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lb 11oz
      • 308 Win length 24″ – 1:10 twist, 2lbs 9oz
    • Savage Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24)
      • 6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 13oz
      • 7mm Rem Mag length 26″ 1:8 twist, 2lbs 15oz
      • 308 Win length 24″ 1:10 twist 2lbs, 11oz
      • 300 Win Mag length 26″ 1:10 twist, 2lbs 14oz
    • Custom Options
      • One-off custom barrels with any caliber, twist, or contour

Helix 6 Precision is driven to create the best carbon fiber barrels on the planet. They continue to push the limits of innovation to improve the process and the products. If you’re looking for the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrel on the market, look no farther than Helix 6 Precision

About Helix 6 Precision

Helix 6 Precision began with the singular goal of producing the world’s finest carbon fiber barrel. For 20 years it has been their passion to build the finest precision rifles available using only premium components. Bad experiences and dissatisfaction with the industry’s carbon fiber barrels led them to seek out the world’s most innovative engineers in carbon fiber design and fabrications.

We continue to push the limits of innovation to improve our processes and products. We use only premium materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technology, to produce the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrels on the market. 100% Made in the USA.

For more information, please visit WWW.HELIX6PRECISION.COM

