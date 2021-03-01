Helix 6 Precision Introduces New Carbon Fiber Wrapped Barrels

U.S.A. -( -( AmmoLand.com )- At Helix 6 Precision, we build the world’s finest carbon fiber rifle barrels using only premium materials. Creating a match grade barrel involves much more than just wrapping carbon fiber around a steel core. Our proprietary carbon fiber layup design dampens barrel harmonics for outstanding accuracy. We’re always pushing the limits of innovation, quality, and design. As a result, Helix 6 Precision barrels are lighter, stronger, and faster cooling than anything else available on the market. Our barrels are proudly 100% made in the USA.

In the heart of every Helix 6 Precision barrel is a match-grade 416R stainless steel core-an an advanced, corrosion-resistant steel alloy-ideal for making precision rifle barrels. Each barrel is hand-lapped, improving accuracy while minimizing fouling. We build barrels with extremely tight tolerances, and each one must pass a rigorous inspection before leaving our facilities.

Choose from one of the many popular long-range calibers from .224 to .338. Self-installation is easy using a pre-fit Savage or Ruger Precision Rifle barrel while carbon fiber barrel blanks are ready to chamber and fit by your gunsmith professional for any rifle system. If you need a one-off custom barrel in any caliber, twist, or contour, Helix 6 Precision makes them, too. If you can dream it, Helix 6 can build it.

Helix 6 Precision barrels are available in the following configurations:

Carbon Fiber Barrel Blanks : .224, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 7oz .243, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 5oz .264, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 4oz .284, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 3oz .308, length 26″ – 1:10 twist, 3lbs 2oz .338, length 28″ – 1:9.5 twist, 3lbs 13oz



Ruger Precision Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24) 6mm Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 12oz 6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lb 11oz 308 Win length 24″ – 1:10 twist, 2lbs 9oz



Savage Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24) 6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 13oz 7mm Rem Mag length 26″ 1:8 twist, 2lbs 15oz 308 Win length 24″ 1:10 twist 2lbs, 11oz 300 Win Mag length 26″ 1:10 twist, 2lbs 14oz



Custom Options One-off custom barrels with any caliber, twist, or contour

