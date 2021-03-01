Helix 6 Precision Introduces New Carbon Fiber Wrapped Barrels

-
Carbon Fiber Barrel Blanks:
.224, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 7oz
.243, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 5oz
.264, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 4oz
.284, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 3oz
.308, length 26″ – 1:10 twist, 3lbs 2oz
.338, length 28″ – 1:9.5 twist, 3lbs 13oz
Ruger Precision Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24)
6mm Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 12oz
6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lb 11oz
308 Win length 24″ – 1:10 twist, 2lbs 9oz
Savage Rifle Pre-fit (Threaded 5/8-24)
6.5 Creedmoor length 24″ – 1:8 twist, 2lbs 13oz
7mm Rem Mag length 26″ 1:8 twist, 2lbs 15oz
308 Win length 24″ 1:10 twist 2lbs, 11oz
300 Win Mag length 26″ 1:10 twist, 2lbs 14oz
Custom Options
One-off custom barrels with any caliber, twist, or contour
Helix 6 Precision is driven to create the best carbon fiber barrels on the planet. They continue to push the limits of innovation to improve the process and the products. If you’re looking for the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrel on the market, look no farther than Helix 6 Precision
About Helix 6 Precision
Helix 6 Precision began with the singular goal of producing the world’s finest carbon fiber barrel. For 20 years it has been their passion to build the finest precision rifles available using only premium components. Bad experiences and dissatisfaction with the industry’s carbon fiber barrels led them to seek out the world’s most innovative engineers in carbon fiber design and fabrications.
We continue to push the limits of innovation to improve our processes and products. We use only premium materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technology, to produce the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrels on the market. 100% Made in the USA.
For more information, please visit WWW.HELIX6PRECISION.COM