SIG SAUER ACADEMY Announces P365 EDC Championship

New Hampshire – -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER ACADEMY is proud to present the P365 EDC Championship. This first-ever concealed carry competition will feature 13 total stages, replicating real-life scenarios.
This exciting event, created specifically for P365 series pistol owners, will be held at SIG SAUER Academy from July 21 – 24, 2021.
EVENT DATES:
- Championship Event, Squads 11-16, 7/21
- Championship Event, Squads 21-26, 7/22
- Championship Skill Builder course, 7/23
- Championship Event, Squads 31-36, 7/23
- Championship Event, Squads 41-46, 7/24
COMPETITIVE DIVISIONS:
- Stock P365 division: No mods allowed to firearm or magazines
- Stock P365XL division: No mods allowed (includes stock P365 with the XL grip)
- Carry Optics: Stock P365 series pistol with mounted optic only
- Open division: Modified P365 series pistols that do not fit in other categories may be outfitted with aftermarket products including optics, frames, triggers, barrels, comps, lights, lasers, mag wells, weighted magazines (list not exhaustive)
Save the Date: Registration Opens March 27