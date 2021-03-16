SIG SAUER ACADEMY Announces P365 EDC Championship

New Hampshire – -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER ACADEMY is proud to present the P365 EDC Championship. This first-ever concealed carry competition will feature 13 total stages, replicating real-life scenarios.

This exciting event, created specifically for P365 series pistol owners, will be held at SIG SAUER Academy from July 21 – 24, 2021.

EVENT DATES:

Championship Event, Squads 11-16, 7/21

Championship Event, Squads 21-26, 7/22

Championship Skill Builder course, 7/23

Championship Event, Squads 31-36, 7/23

Championship Event, Squads 41-46, 7/24

COMPETITIVE DIVISIONS: