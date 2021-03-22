Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Bereli has a great price on the TR Imports TAC-LC 12 Gauge Semi-Automatic Shotgun 2rd/5rd 19.5″ for just $454.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out.These shotguns run surprisingly well for the price. Check out the guys hacking the Akdal MKA 1919 12 Gauge 2-3/4″ (20) Rd – Black Polymer Drum to run in this gun and that makes for a cool weapon that can throw-down some pain.

TR Imports TAC-LC 12 Gauge Semi-Automatic Shotgun Silver Eagle TAC-LC is new for 2020! AR Style, 12 ga, gas operated semi auto shotgun featuring a 3″ chamber, 19.5″ smooth bore barrel, door breacher style muzzle brake, polymer fore end with picatinny rail sections, pistol grip butt stock, rear sight/carry handle, and two magazines (2-and 5- shell). The two piece fore end is easily removed for quick and easy access for cleaning. Model Name Tactical LC

MPN TAC-LC

Gauge 12

Chamber 3″

Capacity 2rd/5rd

Barrel Length 19.5″

Length 40.875″

Weight 8 lbs.

Sights A2 Front

Stock Pistol Grip

Grip Standard

Trigger Standard

Safety –

Finish Black

Condition New in Box Magazines Guaranteed compatible with Rock Island Armory VR80, VR60, VRBP-100, Panzer Arms AR-12, AR-12 PRO and BP-12, MKA 1919, BR-99 and FR-98/99 Shotguns.

