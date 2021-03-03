Vortex Edge: New Training Facility Open for Business

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Vortex Edge, our state-of-the-art training facility, is ready to accommodate shooters of all skill levels, from those looking to take their first steps to elite law enforcement teams. Our team has been hard at work developing classes that will make you a safer, more effective shooter, and we’re thrilled to open our doors for all your firearms training needs.

If you can’t travel to our campus, you can still experience Vortex Edge: We’ll be regularly releasing videos and content, and we’ll be active on social media celebrating all things firearms training.

Head over to vortexedge.com to learn more about our facility and class offerings, and to meet our team. Be sure to follow Vortex Edge™ on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Vortex:

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex® designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.