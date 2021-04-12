U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)-With Joe Biden’s executive actions now public and the President nominating rabid anti-gunner David Chipman for the top job at the ATF, many gun owners wonder what is next.

The targeting of unfinished firearms kits and pistol braces, along with an attempt to place Chipman in the ATF Director’s chair, hints at Giffords playing a significant role in the Biden administration’s gun policy. The former ATF agent was the Senior Advisor at Giffords, and long have pushed to eliminate the items Biden is trying to ban through regulation. In fact, in September of 2018, Chipman wrote what could be described as a road map for gun control.

Looking at this document, we can see what is coming down the road and Chipman’s nonsensical reasoning. It also highlights why we need all hands on deck to stop him from being confirmed. A David Chipman ATF is the greatest real danger the Second Amendment has ever faced. Republicans are partially responsible for the peril we are in as well. The lack of push back on the bump stock ban embolden Chipman and his elk. The ATF will use the reclassification of bump stocks as a template to reclassify other items.

We can see the ATF try to ban these items through reclassification with Chipman at the helm.

Trigger Cranks

Chipman will try to change the 1955 ruling that states Gatling Guns are not machine guns. He complains that trigger cranks can be attached to modern firearms allowing the user to speed up the gun’s rate of fire. Chipman disagrees with this ruling and will move to overturn it. Trigger cranks are rarely if ever, used in crimes.

High Capacity Shotguns

Chipman considers shotguns holding more than 12 rounds as “high capacity.” He will lean on the government, making the Armsel Striker an NFA “destructive device” in 1994 under Bill Clinton. He believes the NFA should regulate other shotguns with a similar round count. This belief even includes pump-action tactical shotguns like the UTAS UTS-15.

Chipman doesn’t believe these shotguns serve a “sporting purpose.” For a firearm to be imported, it must have a “sporting purpose.” Chipman also tips his hand on how he will stop the importing of firearms by just saying that guns do not have a sporting purpose. What is more disturbing is that he seems to want to apply the sporting purpose clause to domestically manufactured firearms.

Armor-Piercing Pistols

Another scary term Chipman likes to throw around is “armor-piercing pistols.” According to Chipman, the term refers to any AK or AR pistol variants. Chipman talks about how a person could easily conceal one of these guns and use it to penetrate body armor. He pushes the idea that even pistols without a stock or a brace are just as dangerous as it’s SBR cousin.

.50 Caliber Rifles and .50 Caliber Ammunition

Chipman claims that these rounds are “a threat to national security” because a user can shoot down helicopters. This document isn’t the first time he made a similar claim. Chipman actually fabricated a story about the Branch Davidians shooting down two Texas Nation Guard helicopters with a Barret .50. He also claims that terrorists can take out radar dishes with these rounds. Chipman also talks about how these rounds will let a shooter be effective at over a mile away. Because of these reasons, Chipman wants to see the rounds and rifles be put under the NFA as “destructive devices.”

Incendiary Rounds and Tracer Rounds

Chipman will target specialized rounds such as incendiary rounds and tracer rounds. He reasons that incendiary rounds spread fire upon impact. Chipman also makes the weird statement that “tracer rounds allow the shooter to see where rounds are tracking at night.” It almost seems like he is trying to make that a bad thing.

The end goal of trying to regulate these rounds has nothing to do with the rounds themselves. He is using these rounds to try to push for a California-style background check system for ammunition purchases. Demonizing these rounds is just a means to an end. Chipman is a master propagandist and knows how to confuse and pull on the heartstrings of the uninformed.

The Shockwave or Scattergun

It should come to no one’s surprise that 14-inch firearms based on shotgun receivers will be on the chopping block. Chipman wants these guns recategorized as NFA firearms. He goes back to his old trope of claiming these guns are too easy to conceal. Chipman claims these firearms are only legal because of an oversight in the wording of the NFA. He will look to change that through regulation instead of changing the law.

Pistol Conversion Kits

Through leaks obtained by AmmoLand, we already saw the ATF taking a hard look at these devices. Chipman will try to reclassify any gun with a stabilizing device like the Micro-Roni in the NFA list. He claims that using these devices turns the firearm into an SBR. He makes the bold assertion that the devices become more accurate and allows the users to shoot faster. He claims these devices make pistols more lethal.

Large Capacity and Detachable Magazines

No one should be shocked to find out that these magazines are on the chopping block. What should surprise rational thinking people is that Chipman states that these magazines basically change a semiautomatic rifle into a machine gun.

The document reads: “The danger posed by firearms that enable shooters to continue firing in this manner is the same reason Congress chose to include machine guns in the NFA when it was originally enacted: these weapons enable a shooter to fire many bullets very quickly. Semiautomatic firearms equipped with large capacity magazines do not, however, fall under the NFA. The NFA refers to machine guns as those firearms that discharge more than one shot “without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.” Firearms developed since the NFA and equipped with large capacity magazines rarely require manual reloading, but they can expel a lot of ammunition in a brief period of time. They do so by allowing a trigger to be pulled many times very easily and ensuring that there is almost always another bullet ready to go. Despite this, large capacity magazines and semiautomatic firearms equipped with them (sometimes called“assault weapons”) are not regulated under the NFA, even though they pose incredible danger to our communities.”

If you wondered where Joe Biden got the idea to move standard capacity magazines to the NFA, then look no further than David Chipman and Giffords. Trying to equate magazines to machine guns is just a tactic to scare the public and thus move the needle.

If David Chipman gets confirmed, the ATF will no longer be a law enforcement and regulatory agency. It will be a government-funded and government-backed branch of Giffords and the rest of the anti-gun lobby.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.