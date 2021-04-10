GOA to Fight Joe Biden’s Tyrannical Gun Control at Every Turn

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced many gun control measures which will circumvent Congress via executive action.

Erich Pratt, GOA’s Senior Vice President, said:

Gun Owners of America is wholeheartedly opposed to the unconstitutional gun control threatened today by President Biden – restrictions such as the attacks on homemade and brace equipped firearms and so-called ‘Red Flag’ Gun Confiscation Orders.

Joe Biden knows he cannot beat gun owners in Congress. Instead, he’s circumventing the legislative process to impose his own tyrannical vison by executive fiat.

GOA is committed to the defense of gun owners, their pistol-braced firearms, do-it-yourself firearm kits, unserialized homemade firearms, as well as any other lawfully-purchased, constitutionally protected items the Biden Administration proposes to criminalize or confiscate.

GOA’s grassroots members are primed and ready to fight back against whatever Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment violations Joe Biden is cooking up with his state-level so-called ‘Red Flag’ Gun Confiscation Order proposal.

Gun Owners of America is also shocked at the brazen decision to nominate a registered anti-gun lobbyist to be Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. David Chipman’s anti-constitutional lobbying career clearly disqualifies him from holding public office.

Gun Owners of America will spare no expense to defeat Biden’s tyrannical agenda and will rally gun owners and Second Amendment supporters nationwide to defend the right to keep and bear arms.