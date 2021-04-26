Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Sportsman’s Warehouse has in-stock and shipping at a great price the Diamondback DB15 Semi-Auto Rifle in 5.56mm NATO for $549.99 with FREE shipping or in-store pick-up.

Diamondback DB15 Semi-Auto Rifle Diamondback DB15 Semi-Auto Rifle – The Diamondback DB15 comes with a A2 style, Also has the A2 Flash hider Muzzle Device which is designed to reduce muzzle flash. Melonite coated with 158 carpenter steel bolt. The DB15 also has a 12in aluminum M-Lok rail handguard with a full length picatinny rail. A2 Flash Hider Muzzle Device

Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum Lower Receiver

A3 Flattop Forged 7056 T6 Aluminum Upper Receiver

Melonite Coated with 158 Carpenter Steel Bolt

Carbine Gas System

A2 Style Grip

